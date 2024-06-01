Gigi and Bella Hadid Donate $1 Million to Palestinian Aid Organizations
‘SEE PALESTINE’
Models Gigi and Bella Hadid have donated a combined $1 million to aid groups supporting Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to Bella Hadid’s agent. The money will be evenly distributed among four major non-profits: Heal Palestine, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen (WCK), and United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The sisters have been vocal about their support for Palestine even before the current Israeli military campaign began, and Bella was spotted at Free Palestine protests since at least 2017. Their father Mohamed Hadid is a survivor of the 1948 Nakba in Palestine. Bella recently wore a dress resembling the keffiyeh at Cannes Film Festival, and on Tuesday, she wrote on Instagram, “I want the world to continue to see Palestine, wherever we go... Do not be desensitized to the horror that is being endured by the Palestinian people.” The Hadids’ donation comes as Israel increases its deadly assault on Rafah, against an ICJ order to stop.