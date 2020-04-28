CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Expecting a Baby: TMZ
BABY NO. 1
Read it at TMZ
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is pregnant and the father is her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, who she has been with on and off since 2015, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Hadid, who shared an instagram photo with Malik last weekend as she celebrated her 25th birthday, is reportedly 20 weeks into the pregnancy. “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world,” Hadid wrote in the Instagram post. The couple, who first started dating in 2015 before splitting in 2018, reportedly got back together again in December and have been sporadically seen together since January.