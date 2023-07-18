Gigi Hadid Arrested for Weed Possession in Cayman Islands
BUSTED ON VACAY
Gigi Hadid was busted by airport officials while on a trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 for possessing marijuana, according to E! News. Local outlet Cayman Marl Road reported that Hadid and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy flew in via private plane to Owen Roberts International Airport. Customs and Border Control officers reportedly searched through the pair’s luggage and found weed, along with drug paraphernalia, in their bags. While the quantity was small enough for personal consumption, Hadid and her friend were arrested on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” according to Cayman Marl Road. The tourists were released on bail from the Prisoner Detention Center and pleaded guilty to their charges and face a $1,000 fine. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” Hadid’s rep told E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”