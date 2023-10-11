Gigi Hadid Condemns ‘Terrorizing of Innocent People’ After Hamas Attacks
‘HOPES AND DREAMS’
Gigi Hadid on Tuesday condemned “the terrorizing of innocent people” after Israel’s formal declaration of war against Hamas since the militant group’s attacks against the former over the weekend. “While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person,” Hadid said in a lengthy Instagram statement. “The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.” Earlier this week, the 28-year-old’s Palestinian-American father, Mohamed Hadid, blamed the recent and “massive escalation between the occupied and the occupier” on the Israeli government in a fiery Instagram post. A day later, he added, ‘To Be Clear I condemn the killing and hostage taking or abusing, torturing of civilians. Of Arabs Muslims, Jews or Christians.” Bella Hadid had yet to comment on the matter on Tuesday night; both sisters have previously been vocal proponents of Palestinian liberation.