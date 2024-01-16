Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, has been indicted on a new murder charge in connection with a fourth woman whose body was found on the Long Island coast, authorities said Tuesday.

Heuermann, 60, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello.

On Tuesday, he was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was last seen alive in July 2007. Brainard-Barnes’ was among the first sets of remains authorities found along an isolated waterfront property in 2010. The discovery came amid an investigation into another missing woman. Newsday first reported the superseding indictment.

The updated indictment was unsealed just before Heuermann appeared in court Tuesday before Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazze. His estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, and his daughter attended the court hearing. NewsNation reported that Brainard-Barnes’ sister was also in the gallery.

Prosecutors say Waterman, Barthelemy, Costello, and Brainard-Barnes were discovered along the Gilgo Beach shore between 2010 and 2011, along with at least seven other bodies. The women were bound with tape and belts, and wrapped in burlap. Since the grisly discoveries, the press has dubbed the four women, all of whom worked as escorts, the “Gilgo Four.”

Heuermann was arrested in July for the cold-case murders after DNA discovered on a pizza crust linked him to evidence found at the crime scene. He is being held without bail and has previously denied any wrongdoing through his defense attorney.

Since his arrest, the investigation into Heuermann has expanded to involve officials in several other states. This summer, the New York State Police seized a wrapped Chevy Avalanche in Chester County, South Carolina. Court documents state that Heuermann’s dark-green Chevrolet Avalanche, which sat outside his New York home, is a key piece of evidence tying him to the slayings.

During extensive searches of the architect’s home in Massapequa Park and a nearby storage unit, authorities said they found a walled-off metal vault with 279 firearms and “a massive amount” of other evidential material. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney also previously said Heuermann “compulsively” searched for images of his alleged victims’ families.

“He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News in July of the vault. “Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns.”