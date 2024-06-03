Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heurmann to Be Charged in FIFTH Slaying: Report
GRISLY
The suspected Gilgo Beach killer will likely be indicted on a new charge later this week for a different slaying, Newsday reported Monday. Rex Heuermann, 60, is set to appear before the New York State Supreme Court for an arraignment on Thursday, and though it’s unclear what the new charge will be, the indictment comes shortly after investigators did a sweep of Heuermann’s home and a new search of an area of Manorville where the remains of two Gilgo Beach victims were found more than 20 years ago. Heuermann is currently facing first and second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, four sex workers whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway between 2010 and 2011. Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges after his arrest in July 2023. The two victims who were found in Manorville in 2000 and 2003, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, were also sex workers. Their remains were dismembered, mixed, and scattered along a road in Manorville and at Gilgo Beach.