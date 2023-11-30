Gilgo Beach Suspect’s Wife’s DNA Matches Hairs on Victims: ABC
SAME PROFILE
A DNA sample taken from the estranged wife of the man accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer has matched genetic material recovered from the bodies of victims in the case, according to law enforcement sources cited by ABC News. Authorities took a cheek swab from Asa Ellerup on the night that her husband, Rex Heuermann, was arrested in connection with the murders of three women. The victims’ bodies were wrapped in burlap and dumped near Gilgo Beach on Long Island. Prosecutors said Ellerup’s hairs were found on the burlap, with sources now reportedly confirming that the hairs match the cheek swab sample. Prosecutors have already cleared Ellerup of any suspected involvement in the killings on the grounds that she was out of town when the murders took place. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. He remains the prime suspect in the killing of a fourth victim.