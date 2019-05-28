Everest Mountaineer Rescued With Yaks Climbed With No Oxygen

A climber who was found unconscious on Mount Everest last week and brought to safety with the help of a team of yaks has been identified as an Australian who hoped to reach the summit without using oxygen. Gilian Lee of Canberra had written online that he was coping with a severe chest infection the day before his rescue, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. A repair team came across him and got him to base camp, and he has been recovering in a Kathmandu hospital ever since. This has been one of the deadliest seasons on Everest, with 11 people perishing on the way up or down. Some have blamed overcrowding and delays for the death toll.