‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Says He Didn’t Storm Capitol—but Would Have Liked to

Read it at Entertainment Weekly
David Sutcliffe, a a former star of the original and Netflix reboot of Gilmore Girls, tweeted Monday that he didn’t storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he would have liked to. “There are rumors circulating that I ‘stormed the capital.’ Not true—though I would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot!” the actor wrote on Twitter, quote-tweeting a video in which a rioter claims to be smoking marijuana in the Capitol rotunda. Sutcliffe has tweeted his support of President Donald Trump in the past.