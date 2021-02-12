Gina Carano Announces She’s Making a Movie With Ben Shapiro
SHE’S BACK
Gina Carano has declared she won’t be “cancelled” and is teaming up with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire for a movie she will develop, produce, and star in, Deadline reported on Friday. The controversial actress was fired from her role in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian on Wednesday night after she reshared a post that seemed to suggest having a differing political view in 2021 was similar to being Jewish during the Holocaust. She was similarly dropped by her talent agency and The Daily Beast learned her PR had cut ties with her in the fall of 2020 over her social media posts.
Carano broke her silence with the announcement, saying “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.” Shapiro, who co-founded the conservative news and opinion site, echoed his excitement, describing Carano as an “incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left.” “This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” he added.
It’s not yet clear what the project will be about or the timeline of its release, but The Daily Wire said the film would be available exclusively to members and in an attempt to drum up new readership, offered a discount to new members.