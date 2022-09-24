Gingrich Calls for Biden to Debate...Kevin McCarthy
‘A SIMPLE TEST’
President Joe Biden should set aside time as commander-in-chief to debate the head of the minority party in the House of Representatives, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Friday. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had introduced the GOP’s “Commitment To America,” the party’s congressional platform, earlier in the day—fake Abraham Lincoln quote and all. Gingrich, an architect of the “Contract with America” prior to the 1994 midterms, hyped up the policy agenda to Fox News host Sean Hannity, and expressed confidence that Biden “wouldn’t have the capacity to be on the same stage with” the California congressman. “This isn’t just a political document. This is a governing document,” Gingrich fawned. “I have a simple test: Biden ought to debate McCarthy. Biden can bring his failed record, his inability to solve anything. McCarthy can bring his commitments for the future, and let’s see how they stand up side-by-side.”