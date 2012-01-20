Gingrich Daughters Deny Open Marriage

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Newt Gingrich's two daughters (from his first marriage) are defending their father from charges that he asked his second wife for an open marriage. "He said it's simply not true," Kathy Lubbers told ABC News, which aired Marianne Gingrich's interview on its Nightline program Thursday night, where she also revealed that the former speaker of the House started divorce proceedings shortly after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. "Dad tried very hard to make their marriage work, and unfortunately it didn't," Gingrich's other daughter, Jackie Cushman, said.