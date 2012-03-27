CHEAT SHEET
    Gingrich May Cut Staff Pay

    Whatever It Takes

    Jason Minick / AP Photo

    Newt Gingrich will make it to the Republican convention, even if he has to charge supporters $50 for a photo and cut some of his staff's pay to get there. "Look, clearly we're gonna have to go on a fairly tight budget to get from here to Tampa, but I think we can do it, and I think we will do it," the candidate told reporters in Maryland on Tuesday. Newt spent $200,000 more than he raised last month and has just as much debt as he does money in the bank.

