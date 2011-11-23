Gingrich Not on Missouri Ballot

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Maybe Newt was busy preparing for the debate? The Republican frontrunner—who many think dominated Tuesday’s foreign-policy debate—won’t be on the ballot for Missouri’s Republican primary this February. Newt Gingrich failed to file his papers in time for the Tuesday 5 p.m. deadline. The primary awards no delegates since the state holds caucuses in March. Still, Gingrich could use some momentum after Florida’s primary at the end of January and before the Arizona and Michigan primaries. Ten Republicans were able to file on time.