Gingrich Pins Hopes on the South

As the GOP presidential candidates look to the South for the next contests—the Mississippi and Alabama primaries will be held Tuesday—Newt Gingrich is pinning his hopes on the region, his backyard. Rick Santorum and Mitt Romney both had wins Saturday—Kansas for Santorum; Wyoming and the Pacific Islands for Romney—but polls show Gingrich slightly leading in both Alabama and Mississippi. A Gingrich aide said the former House speaker must win both the primaries to stay in the campaign.