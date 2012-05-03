Gingrich: Romney Wasn’t Truthful

CHEAT SHEET
A bitter and still defiant Newt Gingrich took to CNN to assail Mitt Romney at least one last time Thursday. Gingrich, who suspended his campaign Wednesday, said that both Romney and his campaign “said things at times that weren’t true.” Gingrich wouldn’t use the word liar to describe the presumptive GOP nominee like he did back in January, but made it clear that he doesn’t think much of Romney’s record. The former House speaker said he would campaign for the Republican ticket against President Obama.