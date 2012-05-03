CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    PANTS ON FIRE

    Gingrich: Romney Wasn’t Truthful

    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    A bitter and still defiant Newt Gingrich took to CNN to assail Mitt Romney at least one last time Thursday. Gingrich, who suspended his campaign Wednesday, said that both Romney and his campaign “said things at times that weren’t true.” Gingrich wouldn’t use the word liar to describe the presumptive GOP nominee like he did back in January, but made it clear that he doesn’t think much of Romney’s record. The former House speaker said he would campaign for the Republican ticket against President Obama.

    Read it at Politico