Gingrich, Ryan Hooked On 'Downton Abbey'

Newt Gingrich dropped a bombshell on Friday in his already surprising treatise on why Downton Abbey is awesome Paul Ryan's a fan. Will the BBC soap opera about English aristocrats, which is aired on public television, unite Gingrich and Ryan with PBS-pushing politicians on the left? Probably not, but it's a nice thought. Imagine the possiblities if there is ever a Newt Gingrich-Paul presidential ticket—will Maggie Smith come to visti the White House? Will they solve the budget crisis like Matthew solved Downton's fiscal problems?