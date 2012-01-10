CHEAT SHEET

    Gingrich, Santorum Vow to Fight On

    Khue Bui for Newsweek

    This isn't very reassuring for his campaign. Apparently Newt Gingrich's headquarters was completely empty (aside from the press) after results for first, second, and third place were announced. "I'm at Gingrich NH HQ and there's no one here! Just came from jammed Huntsman HQ. At least they like their also-ran," tweeted journalist Jonathan Alter. This did not deter Gingrich from vowing to fight on, saying that he will "shock the country" and put America back on track. Meanwhile, Rick Santorum (who shocked the nation last week), is fighting with Gingrich for fourth place and has pledged that he too will stay in the race.

    Read it at USA Today