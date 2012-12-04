Gingrich to Be on ‘Parks and Rec’

CHEAT SHEET
Did Newt Gingrich just want to beat out Vice President Joe Biden? The former GOP candidate will guest star in an upcoming episode of the NBC political comedy Parks and Recreation, the show announced on Monday. But Gingrich’s cameo was no pre-booked affair: the cast ran into Gingrich while filming a scene on location at a real-life Indianapolis diner, and decided to incorporate Gingrich into the scene. “It was a completely random chance,” said co-creator Mike Schur. “But you can’t pass up an opportunity like that.” Parks and Rec is quickly becoming a must-have experience in Washington, with past guest stars this season including Biden and Sens. John McCain, Olympia Snowe, and Barbara Boxer.