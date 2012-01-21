CHEAT SHEET

    SOUTH CAROLINA

    Gingrich Wins By 12 Percent

    Team Gingrich, undaunted by its fourth-place showing in New Hampshire, rode to a win in South Carolina on Saturday night. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Gingrich held 40.3 percent of the vote, the Associated Press reported. Mitt Romney came in second, supported by 27.9 percent of primary voters, followed by Rick Santorum and Ron Paul, who held 17 percent and 13 percent, respectively. Gingrich was helped by a wave of enthusiasm following his recent debate performances—exit polls showed that more than half of primary voters chose their candidate late in the week.

