Ginsburg Remains Coy On Roberts

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t giving away whether Chief Justice John Roberts did in fact switch sides, swinging the Affordable Care Act decision in the Obama administration’s favor—but she’s certainly dropping some hints. In an interview with Reuters that also focused on a recent injury and her future with the court—she said she wants to serve at least three more years—Ginsburg said, "Don't ask me if the chief switched sides” before the question could even be asked. But she went on to explain that part of the job of being a Supreme Court Justice is to convince the other justices to change their views, and that there’s plenty of back-and-forth as a case is being decided. “It ain't over 'til it's over,” she said.