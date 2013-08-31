Ginsburg to Officiate Same-Sex Marriage

CHEAT SHEET
Ruth Bader Ginsburg maybe the oldest member of the Supreme Court, but she’s still a trend setter. The octogenarian Justice will officiate the wedding of Kennedy Center President Michael M. Kaiser and economist John Roberts today, making her the first on the nation’s highest court to preside over a same–sex wedding. “I think it will be one more statement that people who love each other and want to live together should be able to enjoy the blessings and the strife in the marriage relationship,” Ginsburg said. Mazel Tov!