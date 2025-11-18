Girl, 18, Who Died On Carnival Cruise Ship Was Found Stuffed Under a Bed

An 18-year-old Florida cheerleader who died aboard a Carnival Cruise ship was reportedly found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed under a bed.

Anna Kepner was on a six-day cruise from Florida to the Caribbean with her family when she died on November 7. The ship returned to PortMiami the following day, prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to open an investigation into her death.

“We were there as a family. Everybody was questioned,” Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, 41, told the Daily Mail, adding that the FBI has not shared any details of the investigation with him and that he knows “as little as anybody else.”

"Everybody was questioned,” said Kepner's father about the FBI investigation into his daughter's death. PATRICK T. FALLON/Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

According to sources who spoke with the Daily Mail, Anna told her family she felt sick the day before her death and returned to her cabin during dinner. The next morning, she could not be found on the 4,000-passenger cruise.

Sources revealed to the outlet that the straight-A student was allegedly found under her bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life jackets by a maid who entered the cabin to service it. Neither Anna’s father nor the FBI has commented on these claims.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner confirmed Anna’s time of death as 11:17 a.m. The FBI assumed control of the investigation because the ship was in international waters between Mexico and Florida when her body was found.

The cruise returned to PortMiami on November 8. Miami Herald/Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Since the investigation began, the FBI has released few details about the circumstances surrounding the high schooler’s death. According to Florida Today, her body was taken for an autopsy and then turned over to a funeral home in her hometown of Titusville, Florida, on Nov. 11.

In her obituary, “Anna Banana,” as she was known to her loved ones, was described as “bubbly, funny, outgoing, and completely herself.” Her family said she planned to join the U.S. Navy after graduation and become a K9 police officer. She also dreamed of cheering for the Bulldogs.

“She was a people person,” her family told ABC News. “She had that type of energy that just drew you in with her smile and the way she carried herself,” they added,