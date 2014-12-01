Girl Scouts Launch Online Cookie Sales

You will soon be able to order Thin Mints or Tagalongs from the comfort of your own home. Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. has approved a new online platform to push its famous cookies. Under the “Digital Cookie,” Girl Scouts can reach out to consumers well beyond the reach of their door-to-door knocking. Each girl can manage her own website for shipping boxes of the beloved cookies across the country. There will also be a mobile app that will deal with direct shipping and process credit cards. The new online sales program is expected to increase the $800 million that the Girl Scouts make from cookie sales, but the company insists it’s not losing its hallmark sales strategy. “We are girl-led and girl-driven. We go where girls are, and girls are digital natives,” said spokeswoman Kelly Parisi. The majority of the 112 Girl Scout councils across the country will be testing the program this cookie sales season, with some starting as early as this month.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10