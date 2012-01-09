Girl Survives Bungee-Jump Fall

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Erin Langworthy—who survived a 360-foot fall into the crocodile-infested Zambezi River at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe on New Year’s Eve—says she would consider jumping again. Langworthy fell when her bungee cord snapped, and she narrowly avoided drowning in the raging rapids. But she escaped, with her only serious injury being damage to her lungs. The video of her ordeal has since gone viral. Shearwater Victoria Falls, the operating company, says the accident was the first in its history of more than 150,000 jumps. Of any future jumps, Langworthy says: “That was my first and most likely my last time. Maybe in the future, sometime.”