Facebook Killer’s Cellphone Pings Detected in Pennsylvania

Pings from a cellphone owned by Cleveland Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens have been detected more than 100 miles east of the city in Erie, Pennsylvania, police officials told CNN Monday morning. Authorities widened their warnings to residents of five states—Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, and New York—as they hunt for the 37-year-old, who shot and killed a random man in Cleveland on Easter Sunday at about 2 p.m. “He is considered armed and dangerous, so we want people to be careful out there,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said. A video uploaded to Facebook shows the death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. (Facebook later disabled the footage.) Police have released a photo of Stephens’s white Ford Fusion sedan and a temporary license plate. Stephens said in his video that he has killed multiple people. Police, so far, have not found any evidence to support that claim but are searching vacant homes in Cleveland, looking for any additional victims. As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, police had found none. “Right now we’re looking for one suspect in one shooting,” said a law-enforcement source. Stephens’s girlfriend is now in protective custody and is “fully cooperative” in assisting authorities in catching the alleged killer
