Girls Aloud Star Sarah Harding Succumbs to Breast Cancer at 39
Read it at The Independent
Singer Sarah Harding from the popular English-Irish girl band Girls Aloud has died after a public battle with breast cancer. She was 39. Harding’s mother made the sad announcement on Instagram. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.”