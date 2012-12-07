Gisele Bundchen Has Baby Girl

CHEAT SHEET
No word on whether her mother will teach her to cuss out Patriots receivers after the games. Model Gisele Bundchen and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady welcomed their second child into the world. Baby girl Vivian was reportedly born on Wednesday. Her older brother, Benjamin, was born three years ago on Saturday in his parent’s bathtub. It is not known if Vivian was also born at home. Brady also has a 5-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan.