Gisele Suspects Story Linking Her to Brady’s Billionaire Friend Was a ‘Plant’
‘IT’S RIDICULOUS’
Gisele Bündchen says she suspects an “absurd” story suggesting that she’s dating one of Tom Brady’s friends had been planted to damage her reputation. In an interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, the 42-year-old model insisted that she had “zero relationship” with billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer after a DailyMail.com report last week suggested she’d “moved on” from her NFL star ex-husband with him. “He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend,” Gisele said, insisting that she hadn’t seen Soffer—Elle MacPherson’s ex-husband—for six months. “I wouldn’t be with his friend,” Gisele added. “I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.” She added that she and one of her sisters considered the report may have come from someone with ulterior motives. “Who benefits from this?” Gisele asked. “Why would somebody plant something like this? There’s only one reason. They want to make me look like something I’m not.”