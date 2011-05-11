Gitmo May Allow Family Visits

CHEAT SHEET
The prison at Guantanamo Bay may not be closing any time soon, but conditions could improve: The Pentagon may soon approve a program that would allow family visitations for detainees, congressional aides say. Washington Republicans have previously balked at the idea, writing in the most recent Defense Department appropriation bill that federal dollars may not be used for such visits, but their language doesn’t exclude the Red Cross from underwriting the program. Previously, the Red Cross has arranged videoconference sessions between detainees and their families.