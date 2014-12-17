Gitmo Troops Shocked By Cuba Thaw

CHEAT SHEET
Guantanamo Bay, CUBA -- U.S. military personnel at Guantanamo Bay are taken aback by the sudden announcement of a reconciliation in U.S-Cuban relations. "Things have been operating as normal here," Kelly Wirfel, a spokeswoman for Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, told The Daily Beast. "Nothing gets discussed with Cuba except administrative issues." While there are monthly meetings between the Naval Station Guantanamo Commander and his Cuban Army counterpart, Wirfel noted there has been "nothing out of the ordinary" in the exchanges.