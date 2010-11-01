Gitmo's 'Child Soldier' Gets Eight Years

CHEAT SHEET
The youngest detainee being held at Guatanamo Bay, a now-24-year-old Canadian named Omar Khadr, has been sentenced to eight more years incarceration for war crimes. Khadr, who was arrested when he was 15, admitted to five war crimes charges, and the sentence was reduced from the 40 years the military jury had recommended. Khadr is the fifth person convicted in the military commissions at Gitmo, and the third to have been given a plea bargain. Only one active case remains among the 175 detainees at the base.