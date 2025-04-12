Rudy Giuliani Whines About FBI Trump BFF Kash Patel is Running

No one at the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will return Rudy Giuliani’s calls, and he’s really not happy about it.

“I tried to reach them today, they didn’t call me back,” Giuliani said on conservative podcast Bolling! with fallen Fox News star Eric Bolling on Friday.

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer claims he was calling up FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to complain about the DOJ and FBI supposedly appointing employees who investigated the Capitol Riots to top posts at the bureau’s Washington, D.C., office.

It is a dramatic change of tone for a man who had praised Patel as one of Trump’s “most consequential picks” and hugged and kissed Bondi on stage in 2018.

“I’m very upset now because Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have taken one of the people that was running the unit going after Catholics in the Justice Department, and also going after January 6 people, and put them in charge of the Washington office of the FBI,” he said.

Describing the bureau as “crooked,” he said that if there’s an explanation, “it’d better be damn good.”

It is unclear which personnel changes Giuliani, 80, is referring to. The DOJ and FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The former NYC mayor went on to say that he’d been “over-the-top enthusiastic” about Trump’s effective purge of the DOJ and FBI’s ranks of dozens of prosecutors who handled the estimated 1,600 criminal cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Giuliani railed against the agencies’ pursuit of the rioters as well as those, like him, who were accused of trying to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

Giuliani, who spoke at the rally immediately preceding the attack, was later charged in Georgia over his involvement in the alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the election and was also listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in federal proceedings against Trump regarding the riots.

This was how Giuliani greeted Pam Bondi on stage in Florida in 2018 as they both campaigned for Ron DeSantis' campaign to be governor; the one-time New York mayor has now changed his tune. Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty I

“I get a lot of sympathy and a lot of support, and there’s no question I was beaten up pretty bad,” he said. “But my friends, Steve [Bannon] and Peter Navarro, [got] much worse [by] being put in jail.”

Bolling was forced out of Fox News over a sexual harassment scandal and later lost his primetime Newsmax show before becoming a MAGA podcaster.