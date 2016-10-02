Giuliani Confronted Over Past Infidelities While Attacking Clintons
FAITHFUL
Trump surrogate and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was confronted on Sunday morning over his own marital infidelities while attacking the Clintons for the same thing. On Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Giuliani what he meant when he said Hillary Clinton is “too stupid to be president” if she was unaware that Bill Clinton was cheating on her. Giuliani responded that it was wrong of Hillary Clinton to “attack” the alleged victims of Bill Clinton.
Todd followed up by asking Giuliani if he was the right person to be attacking the Clintons on that subject, given his own history of marital infidelity. Giuliani responded that “everybody” has marital infidelities. “I’m a Roman Catholic and I confess those things to my priest,” Giuliani added. “But I’ve never attacked someone who has been the victim of sexual abuse.” He went on to say that it was “irrelevant” for Todd to mention his personal past.
In a separate appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, host Jake Tapper asked Giuliani about Trump’s “wild, unsubstantiated” claim that Hillary Clinton is not loyal to her husband. Giuliani called the remark “sarcastic” as Tapper questioned whether Trump, who is on his third wife, is the best person to “cast aspersions” on others’ marriages.
—Andrew Desiderio