Giuliani Texted Wrong Number While Pushing to Overturn 2020 Election
WHOOPS!
The unsealing of a 165-page document from Donald Trump’s election subversion case didn’t just reveal damning allegations against the former president, but also an embarrassing gaffe by one of his right-hand men. The document claims that Rudy Giuliani, then an attorney for Trump dispatched to spread voter fraud falsehoods far and wide in his push to overturn several states’ election results in 2020, once texted the wrong number when he was begging the Michigan legislature to consider overturning valid election results. “So I need you to pass a joint resolution from the Michigan legislature that states that, * the election is in dispute, * [and that] there’s an ongoing investigation,” Giuliani typed in a text. The former New York City mayor’s first message on that matter went to a total stranger because he “typed the wrong number into his phone,” prosecutors claimed, but he finally got through later on Dec. 7. That text amounted to little, however, as Michigan—like other swing states—refused to throw out their legitimate election results just because Trump and his allies demanded it.