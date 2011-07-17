Giuliani to GOP: Don't Dwell on Gay Marriage

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday he thinks his fellow Republicans would be better off if they learned to "get the heck out of people's bedrooms and let these things get decided by the states." The former mayor of New York City discussed the new legislation on CNN's State of the Union, warning the GOP to "stay out of it" and concentrate on the party's traditional conservative ideals, instead of coming off as "embarrassed to be the leader of the world." As Giuliani considers a GOP presidential run in 2012, comments such as these coupled with his pro-choice views could alienate social-conservative voters, but it nevertheless reflects a larger shift in the nation's view on gay marriage. Giuliani’s views on same-sex marriage are unclear—the 2008 presidential candidate famously promised to marry his gay friends while serving as New York City mayor, and now has reportedly been avoiding their calls.
