Giuliani: Trump Is No Longer a Birther

Donald Trump now finally believes Barack Obama was born in the United States, prominent campaign surrogate Rudy Giuliani says. Speaking Thursday evening with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, the former New York City mayor said his friend Trump hasn’t held the “birther” position, which first made him politically famous in 2011, in several years. The GOP nominee himself, however, has not confirmed as much: He has repeatedly dodged questions about his widely debunked claims that the president’s birth certificate was a fraud and that he was not born in Hawaii. Giuliani did note that Trump is proud of the campaign because it led to Obama publicly releasing his birth certificate. Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said this week that he, too, believes Obama was born in Hawaii.
