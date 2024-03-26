Giuliani Whines to Pals That He’s Trapped in a ‘Nightmare World’: Report
LIVING HELL
Rudy Giuliani, once America’s mayor, is now trapped in a hell of his own making. Having filed for bankruptcy after a jury determined he should fork over $148 million for defaming two Georgia election workers, the former Trump lawyer is far from out of the woods, facing a bevy of pending court cases, not least of which is the Fulton County racketeering case that names him as a co-defendant alongside his ex-boss. As such, he’s been gasping to friends about the “nightmare world” he’s living in, according to the New York Post. At Mar-a-Lago last week for a Republican congressional hopeful’s fundraiser, Giuliani was also overheard saying that “he wakes up everyday and can’t believe it’s real,” according to an eavesdropping Post source. The insider said that there have been “non-stop fundraisers” at the Florida estate lately, with sometimes as many as two or three separate benefits being held in one night. Perhaps Giuliani, who did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment, is hoping that one of those events might bear his name sometime soon.