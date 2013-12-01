Glasgow Victims Named

Scottish police on Sunday publicly identified three of the eight victims of Friday’s deadly helicopter crash in Glasgow. Three police officers and five civilians were killed—and another 32 people were injured—when a police helicopter hit The Clutha bar around 11:25 GMT. Police identified pilot David Traill, 51, and police officer Kirsty Nelis, 36, as being in the helicopter. Police additionally named David Arthur, 51, as one of the victims from inside the bar. Police said their casualty unit had received over 600 calls from worried citizens.