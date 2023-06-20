Ryan Murphy Eyeing Move to Disney After Netflix Deal Ends
THAT’S WHAT YOU MISSED
Television titan Ryan Murphy plans to set up shop at Disney after departing Netflix at the end of his five-year, nine-figure deal, according to Bloomberg News. The outlet reported Tuesday that Murphy has been negotiating a new deal with Disney over the course of the last year, with “most of the details” having been ironed out before the onset of the Hollywood writers’ strike in May. Deadline confirmed shortly after that Murphy is in talks with Disney, but cautioned that no deal had yet been signed. If the mega-producer chooses to take the plunge, the move to the House of Mouse will reunite him with Dana Walden, now the co-chair of Disney Entertainment. Walden was the head of 20th Century Fox when Murphy had an overall deal there. Under Walden, Murphy created American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, Feud, and the 911 franchise, all of which he continued to produce in various capacities after jumping ship to Netflix in 2018. At the streamer, he churned out 10 film and television projects, landing his biggest hits with last year’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher.