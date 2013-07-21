‘Glee’ Will Have Tribute to Cory Monteith

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TV Line
Glee creator Ryan Murphy said in an interview Saturday that the TV musical will air a tribute to star Cory Monteith, who died last week of a heroin overdose. Murphy said the show’s first two episodes will be Beatles tributes as planned, and the writers are currently working on the third episode, which will deal with Finn’s death—and then there will be a hiatus for the baseball playoffs. Murphy said they made no decisions about the future without consulting the show’s star, Lea Michele, who was Monteith’s girlfriend both offscreen and on. “Lea is obviously very grief-stricken, but … she wants people to get better and go back to work,” Murphy said. Murphy said it’s unclear where they will go from there.