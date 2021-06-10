Four California Cops on Leave After Shocking Video Shows One Kicking Teen in the Head
‘WE GOT TRAUMATIZED’
Four California police officers have been forced to take some time out after a video showed their brutal arrest of a 17-year-old last Saturday. The shocking clip shows two plainclothes officers repeatedly pounding the suspect in his face and body while a woman holds his legs. Then a fourth officer, who is in uniform, arrives on the scene and kicks the teen hard in the face. According to CBS Los Angeles, the incident happened at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Glendale on Saturday evening. The unnamed victim shared a photo of his badly bruised eye with the network, and his sister said of the video footage: “It was really hard to watch. We got traumatized. We have, like, all of the video stuck in our head.” One eyewitness to the arrest said: “The officer that wasn’t even there to begin with, that ran up on this situation, and as soon as he arrived, he just decided ‘I’m going to kick this kid in the face.’” Glendale Police confirmed late Thursday that four officers have been placed on leave.