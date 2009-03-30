Glenn Beck Does Boffo Ratings

He cries, he preaches, he accuses FEMA of operating concentration camps. “I’m a rodeo clown,” says Glenn Beck, Fox News' newest commentator, who draws 2.3 million viewer in the notoriously slow 5 pm slot—more than any other cable news host except Bill O'Reilly or Sean Hannity. Beck's rallying cry, "You are not alone," obviously resonates with fearful Americans. Although he may linger over doomsday scenarios on the show—last month Beck talked to experts about the possibility of widespread violence due to global financial panic and asked viewers to "think the unthinkable”—The New York Times writes “he understands his role as commentator. In an interview last week Beck said, 'I say on the air all time, "if you take what I say as gospel, you’re an idiot."’”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10