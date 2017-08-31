Glenn Beck Slashes 20 Percent of His Workforce
The death throes of Glenn Beck’s crumbling media empire continued apace on Thursday as the founder of The Blaze and Mercury Radio Arts announced that 20 percent of the surviving workforce is being kicked to the curb. Beck, who has spent the last two years firing more than half his staff of 300 while purchasing luxury cars and a jetliner for himself, announced the new layoffs in a self-pitying essay posted on TheBlaze.com. “You might have noticed that recently something has been bothering me,” he began. “This year has been one of the hardest years of my life. I’ve learned so much about myself, my friends and coworkers, and basic human nature…In 2013, I was given the Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Award by the Tribeca Film Festival. Today, just four years later, I don’t believe I would finish in the top 100.”
—Lloyd Grove