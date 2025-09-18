Glenn Close, 78, Says Naked Movie Scene Was Her Idea

Glenn Close, 78, claims her nude scene in upcoming movie The Summer Book was her idea. “It felt so good,” she said. When asked by AARP if she was nervous to pose nude in the scene, she said she embraced it. The Summer Book, a novel turned movie, is the story of a grieving grandmother and granddaughter. The film takes place on a small island in the Gulf of Finland. The scene captured Close taking a nude walk in the forest. “I didn’t want to put my clothes back on,” Close told AARP. The actress believed the nudity was authentic to her character: the grandmother of Sophia, played by Emily Matthews. Close’s daughter, Annie Stark, had her first child with her husband, Marc Albu, in February. “I am very aware of my role as a grandmother,” Close reflects, “I am very proud of it.” She shares that she hopes to inspire her grandson to instill her love of nature and wildlife. The Summer Book, a movie “about the day-to-day, how life goes on,” Close said, is out in theaters on Friday.