Glenn Close Claps Back at Co-Star Kim Kardashian’s Haters

From dinner parties to family visits to last-minute drop-ins, the holidays can get messy–fast. Keep your home spotless with these cordless vacuums from HSN. Not in the market for a new vacuum cleaner? No worries, they also make for thoughtful, practical gifts for anyone on your list.

Shark Vertex Cordless Vacuum 34% off the original price Buy At HSN $ 230

This vacuum has a bendable wand to clean hard-to-reach spaces, like underneath the couch. Its deep cleaning nozzle digs out dirt, dust, and hair from carpets and hardwood floors with ease.

HyperSweep Handheld Cordless Vacuum 76% off the original price Buy At HSN $ 76

For spills on surfaces like couches and tabletops, the HyperSweep handheld vacuum comes in clutch. It boasts powerful suction for thorough cleanups and sports a compact design for easy maneuvering and storage.

Shark Freestyle Max Cordless 25% off the original price Buy At HSN $ 150

This powerful multi-surface vacuum has LED lights that reveal hard-to-see dust, debris, and hair.

Shark Matrix IQ Robot Vacuum 40% off the original price Buy At HSN $ 180

The Matrix IQ is a smart robot vacuum that cleans for you, across different surfaces—all while detecting and avoiding objects in its path. You can even schedule automatic cleaning routines with the companion app for a hands-free experience.

