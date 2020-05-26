Independent Watchdog Removed by Trump Resigns From Pentagon
Glenn Fine, who was removed from his post as the acting inspector general for the Pentagon last month, announced his resignation Tuesday. “The role of Inspectors General is a strength of our system of government,” Fine wrote in a statement. “They provide independent oversight to help improve government operations in a transparent way. They are a vital component of our system of checks and balances, and I am grateful to have been part of that system. After many years in the DoJ and DoD OIGs, I believe the time has come for me to step down and allow others to perform this vital role.” Fine was picked by a panel of watchdogs to oversee the implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, but Trump removed him from his post in early April, replacing him with an EPA inspector.