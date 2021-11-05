Glenn Youngkin’s Teen Son Tried to Vote Twice in Dad’s Race
ET TU?
Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son attempted to vote two times in the Virginia governor’s election earlier this week. He was denied both times because he is not yet eligible. Youngkin, a Republican, narrowly took the Virginia governor’s race earlier this week over Democrat Terry McAuliffe. The teenager has not been identified. He is not charged with a crime. Fairfax County Registrar Scott Konopasek said in a statement, “The young man presented identification but was ineligible to be registered due to his age and was not permitted to vote… He made no false statements. He did not disrupt voting. Based upon information available to me now, it appears that he committed no election offense.” Youngkin himself has called for an audit of Virginia’s voting systems, echoing former President Donald Trump and Republicans around the country.