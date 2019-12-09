This Global-Inspired Cocktail Menu Is Here to Save Your Holiday Party From Eggnog

‘Tis the season for a marathon of holiday parties with the same, predictable menu. If you’re planning on serving up last year’s cocktail (read: Eggnog), think again. Make sure your year-end shindig stands out from the crowd with new, global-inspired drinks.
Countries around the world, from Japan to Puerto Rico to Mexico, have their own traditional and delicious drinks that are key to holiday celebrations. Half Full writer Anna Archibald has seven festive recipes from across the world for you to mix at your next seasonal get together. Try a spiced Wassail from the U.K. to warm things up or a fruity Ponche Navideño from Mexico to sweeten the evening. Read the full article here and try one of these exciting recipes to cheers to a happy holiday season!