Global Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 811, Surpassing SARS

The coronavirus has now officially claimed more lives than the SARS outbreak in 2003, with the death toll climbing to 811 on Saturday and surpassing the 774 fatalities seen nearly two decades ago from SARS. China’s National Health Commission said the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 37,198 infections. The severe acute respiratory syndrome, which also originated in China, infected more than 8,000 people worldwide. Hubei, the Chinese province where the new coronavirus originated, is where most of the deaths have been reported.